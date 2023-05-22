Pelham held its annual Palooza in the Park event Published 3:33 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

1 of 18

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Many families were present and ready for a day of fun as the eighth annual Palooza in the Park event was held in Pelham City Park.

There were a variety of vendors present at the event from food to jewelry to athletic organizations. Toro the Bull, representative of the SPHL hockey team the Birmingham Bulls, was present and walking around, greeting guests through ought the event.

Vendors present were:

-Glow Gallery Jewelry

-Brownie Fusion

-Dixie Snack Company

-State Farm

There was a portion of the event called “Kidzapalooza” with bouncy houses and a rock climbing wall dedicated to the children present.

Pinky Fancy Faces was at the event with a tent to paint the faces of children present with a variety of fun designs.

Also present was:

-Ballantrae Golf

-Central Alabama Paint Park (CAPP)

-UAB Callahan Eye Clinic

-Tragic City Rollers

Many attendees had leashed dogs walking throughout the event and utilized the Pelham Dog Park. Features of the park for animals include play structures, a water station, benches and a dog run.

The Pelham Culinary Arts Academy was at Palooza at the Park event representing Pelham High School with food truck.

“Our team (sold) calzones and fried pies at this year’s event,” Pelham Culinary said via an Instagram post. “Thanks, to Coco-Cola for letting us use their food truck.”

There were many photos taken of the students serving food to the community, including one accompanied by Toro the Bull.

Other vendors present at the event serving food and treats included:

-Chino’s Taco Stop

-Frios Gourmet Pops

-Pelham HS Culinary Arts

-Simone’s Kitchen ATL

-Summer Snow,

-Sylvia’s Creations and Catering

-The Street Café

-Toss It Up

A parade was held during the palooza for children who participated in sports in the Pelham area with the Pelham P4 Colburn team walking as the 6U champions in the Boys of Summer tournament.

Quality entertainment was provided throughout the event by Nashville Yacht Club band as they played a variety of covers and songs.

More information on Palooza at the Park can be found Pelhampalooza.live.