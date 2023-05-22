Pelham Parks and Recreation to host Family Kickball Night Published 12:17 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Parks and Recreation will host a Family Kickball Night on Friday, June 3.

“This is the third year we have offered a Family Kickball Night,” Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Alicia Walters said. “After each event we have families ask when we will offer the next one. This event is fun, laid back but still has a little competitive edge for all.”

This event will occur on the same night as the parks and recreation department’s Movie Under the Stars Night.

“We want to encourage all in our community to register for this event,” Walters said. “Young, old, big or small we want families to come out and have fun together. We do ask that folks register so we can have adequate space. Following the game, we will provide pizza for all that play.”

The event is right before the movie “DC League of Superhero Pets” will be shown, and the first 75 guests to attend the movie get a free popcorn and coke.

“We have several families already registered and some have participated with us since our first family kickball game,” Walters said. “We believe if families will make time to come out to this event they will have a great time.”

More information about Kickball Night and Movie Under the Stars can be found at the Pelham Parks and Recreation Facebook page at Facebook.com/PelhamParksandRecreation.