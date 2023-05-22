Pelham Parks and Recreation to host Movies Under the Stars Published 12:46 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

PELHAM – It will be several nights of cinema and fun at Pelham City Park as the Pelham Parks and Recreation department will hold the Movie Under the Stars event.

“We have offered Movies Under the Stars for the past 3 years at various times throughout the year,” Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Alicia Walters said. “But this is the first summer to offer 3 during the summer months.

Movie Under the Stars will be held Friday, June 3, Friday July 2 and Thursday Aug. 3. “DC League of Super Pets” will be shown on June 3, “Lyle, Lyle the Crocodile” will be shown on July 21 and “Sing” will be shown on Aug. 3.

“We encourage all ages to attend,” Walters said. “Bring a blanket or chair, your dinner and enjoy a relaxing night in the park. We will have free popcorn and cokes for the first 75 at the movie in June.”

Each night, the movie will be held at 8:15 p.m. at Pelham City Park behind the Parks and Recreation department.

“Prior to those movies we will offer fun, family friendly games and activities,” Walters said. “We would like to invite all to follow us on Facebook to make sure you don’t miss any exciting details about our upcoming summer events.”

Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Cooper explained why events like this one are important for the city of Pelham.

“It is our mission to offer a wide variety of programming to the citizens of and visitors to our city,” Cooper said. “Movie nights are a great way for our families to set aside their routines and spend some quality time together under the stars, enjoying each other’s company.”