Shelby County Senior Picnic to return this summer Published 1:25 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Shelby County has set the date for its senior picnic, and this year’s event will feature a live performance by well-known artist Sean of the South.

Sean of the South, alongside special guest Rose Colored Glasses, will entertain attendees of the 2023 Shelby County Senior Picnic on Wednesday, June 7 at Thompson High School.

In addition to live music, the Shelby County Senior Picnic will include bingo, vendors, food and prizes.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Thompson High School and is open to adults ages 55 and older.

Space is limited, and attendees are asked not to bring children.

“In honor of Older Americans Month (May), Shelby County and our sponsors want to recognize our older adults by hosting this special event just for them.” Community Services Manager Shelli Davis said. “Music, food, and fellowship tend to bring people together and we are blessed to be able to make it happen.”

Register by Wednesday, May 31 at Picnic.ShelbyAL.com. Directions will be provided upon registration.

According to Davis, there will be two lunch times due to space in the lunch area and guests will receive a wristband at the door which indicates their lunch seating time.

Davis said they are expecting 1000 senior age 55+ to attend the event.

Attendees can check-in from 8:30 to 9 a.m. A speaker will welcome attendees at the Performing Arts Center at 9 and will be followed by a prayer and pledge.

The vendor fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thompson High School is located at 1921 Warrior Parkway in Alabaster.

Event sponsors include Alabaster City Schools, Shelby Volunteers in Service Inc., M4A, Positive Maturity, Discover Shelby, Alabaster City Unlimited, Shelby County Arts Council and Shelby County, Alabama.