USTA celebrates 20 years of partnership with Pelham Racquet Club Published 9:58 am Monday, May 22, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The United States Tennis Association held an event honoring the Pelham Racquet Club for 20 years of partnership in the Women’s Pro Classic on Friday, May 19.

“This prestigious tournament has become a staple in the tennis community, and the Pelham Racquet Club has played a crucial role in its success,” read a city of Pelham press release. “With its state-of-the-art facilities and unwavering commitment to excellence, the Pelham Racquet Club has provided a world-class venue for athletes from around the globe. Their dedication to the sport and their community has made them an invaluable partner, and the USTA is proud to recognize their contributions to the Women’s Pro Classic.”

The Women’s Pro Classic is an event that is free to attend and is set for Thursday, May 18, Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

The Pelham Racquet Club hosts the annual USTA Pro Circuit women’s tournament annually, and it is sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation.

This USTA Pro Circuit tour serves as a pathway to the U.S. Open for many players.

Head Tennis Professional Ryen Valentine has been at the Tennis Racquet Club for two-and-a-half years and spoke about why the sport is important, as well as the history of the tournament.

“This tournament has been happening for 20 years,” Valentine said. “Which is a long time to host a really big event, organizing all the sponsors and all the work that goes into an event like this is pretty special.”

Valentine encouraged anyone interested to pursue the sport of tennis.

“People should be excited about tennis because it’s a sport you can play for your whole life,” Valentine said. “Young, old, new, (or) experienced, there (are) leagues all over the city and all over the country to play tennis your whole life. Tennis is a game that ages well.”

Valentine first started playing tennis when he was 13 and hopes to see people from all over the community attend the Women’s Pro Classic.

“Any time you bring an event like this to the area, I think people come and watch and go, ‘Wow, this is amazing tennis,’” Valentine said. “Any fans of tennis should come out and watch it.

More information about the USTA can be found at USTA.com, and more information on the Pelham Racquet Club can be found at Pelhamracquetclub.com.