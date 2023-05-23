Alabaster approves purchase of two new garbage trucks Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster approved the purchase of two garbage trucks and awarded a bid for grass cutting and landscaping during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, May 22.

During the meeting, the Alabaster City Council authorized the purchase of two Heil Garbage Trucks from Ingram Equipment Company through Sourcewell Purchasing Cooperative at a cost not to exceed $662,592.58. The purchase was made to replace two aging trucks.

“We (had) some big purchases for some garbage trucks coming in,” Councilmember Zach Zahariadis said. “(We) try to keep cycling these trucks out as they reach a certain age, and Fred (Hawkins) has been doing a great job taking over the public works and notifying us when upgrades needs to be done.”

The council also awarded a bid for grass cutting and landscaping for city hall, the senior center and new police station to Alabama Turf Works in the amount of $58,320.

“What that’s going to do is actually free up a lot of opportunity for the parks and rec. department to utilize some other employees to actually help with Veterans Park upgrades and Patriots Park maintenance now,” Zahariadis said.

The city council also approved a resolution to authorize the mayor sign an agreement with Shelby County for the installation of a traffic signal at County Road 66 and make modifications to the existing traffic signal at the intersection of County 95 and County Road 66.

“We also approved a resolution to have traffic signal maintenance done over at the new Patriots Park site, right there on County Road 66, which is Industrial road,” Zahariadis said. “We’re going to be installing a light right there at the entrance to Patriots Park as well (as) modifying, with Shelby County, the County Road 95 and 66 intersection which is right there on the edge where Kingwood Childcare is.”

In other news, the Alabaster City Council also approved:

The reappointment of Board Designated Member Emily Honeycutt to the Alabaster Civil Service personnel Board with a four-year term expiring June 2027

Authorization for the mayor to sign FY2024 Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging Agreement to enhance the provision of nutrition and other services to eligible seniors in the city

Reappointments to the Commercial Development Authority of the city, including Charles Cornelius, Terrill Lane and John Aaron with terms ending March 15, 2027

An agreement with Alabama Power for eight streetlights within the Wynlake Subdivision Sector 6 at a cost estimate of $108.16 per month

The next Alabaster City Council meeting will be on Monday, June 12 at Alabaster City Hall at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.