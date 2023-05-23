Family Medicine provider to join Dunnavant Valley Wellness Clinic Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

SHELBY COUNTY – Dunnavant Valley will welcome its newest family physician in the upcoming months.

“Dr. Russell Marsh, Family Medicine Provider, will start accepting patients this summer,” read a press release from Dunnavant Valley Wellness Clinic. “He will practice alongside his wife, Dr. Jessica Dietrich-Marsh, within the expansion of Health Inc. Wellness Clinic.”

According to the release, his care will be a relationship-based model for healthcare that replaces the complexity of insurance, finances and waiting rooms.

“I am trained as a primary care provider, and I hope to see entire families,” Russell said. “My dream is to care for children, parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Medicine is a powerful tool, but it is one tool from a workshop of modalities we can use to achieve our best health. Modifying habits is another tool. I am passionate about educating my patients on lifestyle modification. You have the power to affect great change.”

Russell has been in post graduate training for three years now.

“During those 3 years, we train under the supervision of attending physicians,” Russell said. “This is my chance to develop my own practice. I look forward to it.”

Russell said from his initial assessment, those in the community seem exciting for this new transition.

“I am grateful for the enthusiasm as well as the opportunity to serve,” Russell said. “I was a non-traditional medical student in that I had a career in Information Technology before deciding to pursue medicine. That said, I’m passionate about tech. I’m also passionate about literary fiction. And I’d love to hear of your passions when you come to see me.”

More information can be found at Askdrrussell.com.