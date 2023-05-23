Four area players, Pelham coach make boys soccer North-South all-star teams Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

The 2023 North-South All-Star Game rosters were released on Monday, May 22, and the Shelby County area’s phenomenal season was rewarded with five selections to the team.

Oak Mountain’s Om Shrestha, Pelham’s Matt Chaux-Alvarez, Chelsea’s Brock Marlow, Westminster at Oak Mountain’s Noah Holmes and Pelham coach Patrick McDonald were named to the North team.

The 2023 North-South All-Star Game will be played on July 19 in Montgomery at Emory Fulmar Stadium in a doubleheader with the girls soccer all-star game.

All of the 36 rising seniors selected were chosen by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

Shrestha was the heartbeat of the Oak Mountain Eagles’ midfield as he scored goals at an incredible rate while also facilitating the rest of the offense.

Shrestha scored 15 goals off just 26 shots on goal in 26 appearances in 2023. In addition to representing the North in the all-star game, he was named to the First Team All-Metro, Second Team All-State All-Classification and First Team All-State 7A.

Chelsea’s Brock Marlow solidified his spot as one of the top goalkeepers in the state for the Hornets in 2023, and that status is now solidified with a spot on the North All-Star team.

He recorded 92 saves and posted nine clean sheets in 2023 as he took Chelsea to a 16-7-2 record and an appearance in the 7A state playoffs.

Pelham was honored twice for their incredible 2023 season. Matt Chaux-Alvarez, a crucial member of the Panthers midfield, will take the field for the North All-Stars in July, and on the sidelines will be his coach, Patrick McDonald.

The Panthers posted a 17-5-2 record and went 5-1 in the area, both of which were good enough to make the 6A state tournament.

Westminster OM midfielder Noah Holmes earned an all-star selection for his excellent work with the Knights. Holmes helped the Knights reach the Final Four for Class 1A-3A with a 6-2 record in the area.