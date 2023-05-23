Four schools represented on North-South Girls Soccer All-Stars Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

The Shelby County area had four selections to the North-South All-Stars roster for girls soccer when the lineups were announced on Monday, May 22.

Avery Smith of Oak Mountain, Tatum Ahlemeyer of Spain Park, Erin Gilbert of Briarwood Christian and Anna Nettuno of Chelsea, all earned a spot on the North All-Stars Team.

The teams are comprised of rising seniors for the 2023-24 academic year, and the 36 selections were made by athletic directors and coaches from across Alabama.

The 2023 North-South All-Star Game will be on July 19 at Emory Fulmar Stadium in Montgomery as part of a doubleheader with the boys soccer all-star game.

Smith was a crucial part of the Oak Mountain defensive line that took the Eagles to the 7A Final Four in 2023. She was part of a backline that posted 14 shutouts and only allowed 11 goals all season.

In addition to making the North All-Stars Team, she was named to the First Team All-State and First Team All-Metro.

Ahlemeyer was a standout all season in the Spain Park midfield. Despite the Jaguars’ early exit from the state tournament in the second round, she still led Spain Park to a 14-4-2 record with a 5-1 area record.

Ahlemeyer was named to the First Team All-Metro for the A-Division as well as the North All-Stars Team.

Gilbert was selected as both a central-midfielder and center-back as she played both positions well for the Briarwood Christian Lions en route to the Final Four in Huntsville.

With Gilbert as a regular in the lineup, the Lions had a record of 17-3-2 and went a perfect 6-0 in the area.

Nettuno, a midfielder for the Chelsea Hornets, posted solid numbers despite the Hornets going 10-11-2 and failing to make the playoffs.