Helena Market Days returning June 3 at new location Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – The Helena Market Days will kick off this year on Saturday, June 3, bringing back the traditional farmers market for the city featuring fresh produce, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations and more family fun.

This year’s season, which will last through August, will take place at the Church at Old Town, moving from Helena’s Amphitheater Park.

Market Manager Kimberly Ford said there were multiple reasons which prompted the market’s move this year.

“First, it was hard for seniors to be able to make the walk to the back of the park to use their vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables,” Ford said. “The city did remove many of the stumps and the roots from trees taken out by past flooding and the park around the Amphitheater looks great, but the gravel that was placed over the first is not safe for our older patrons to walk on.”

Ford said it was also difficult for vehicles to go back and forth from the park entrance.

“Moving to the Church of Old Town’s parking lot is going to be a much safer area, reducing the falling risks for both older and younger patrons, easier access, safer departure, more parking and more visibility to people passing by,” Ford said.

This year’s market has some new changes including new farmers joining the lineup, bringing a larger variety of fruits and vegetables.

There will also be a Peach Festival, a Young Entrepreneur’s Day, a tea party with the Helena Belles, a barbecue cook-off and a back-to-school supply drive.

Ford said the market has gained popularity over the years because it is a family-friendly event featuring live chef demonstrations, local up and coming musicians, special event days with samples of local fruits and vegetables.

“We want to encourage everyone to come out and support our local farmers and take advantage of locally grown fruits and vegetables available to our community,” Ford said.

The Market is held every Saturday from June until the last Saturday in August from 8 a.m. until noon.

Those 65 and older, and on a fixed income, are encouraged to visit Home Grown Alabama to receive a state issued voucher, Ford said.

For more information about the market, visit Helena Market Days on Facebook or by emailing helenamarketday@gmail.com.

The Church at Old Town is located at 815 Highway 52 East.