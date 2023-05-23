Montevallo High School honors class of 2023 graduates Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – After having overcome much, the Montevallo High School class of 2023 strode across the stage to accept their diplomas as they begin their next stage in life.

Montevallo High School held a commencement ceremony for the class of 2023 on Monday night, May 22.

Family, friends and guests watched on as 95 students from the graduating class walked across the stage at the University of Montevallo’s Student Activity Center.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome the family and friends of the graduating class of 2023,” Principal Steve Bromley said. “I am proud to stand before you and applaud their accomplishments and look forward to their continued success.”

Hannah Locks came forward to the podium and delivered her salutatorian address to her fellow graduates.

“Your future is hinged on resiliency,” she said. “(Overcoming) your obstacles and adversity is the key to unlocking hidden reserves of courage and resilience inside of yourself. You are capable. We are going to be the next round of leaders, entrepreneurs, educators and parents.”

Locks pleaded with her fellow graduates to show their family and friends that they are fighters and that nothing will stop them from running their race.

“There’s so much inside of you that will come out when you allow yourself to fail and learn from those mistakes,” she said. “You have the power inside of yourself to break generational curses, make a name for yourself and do things that you wouldn’t even imagine that you can do if you put in 1000 percent every single day. Evolve, don’t repeat.”

Class salutatorian James Crowe also delivered an address to his fellow graduates.

“Today is the day many of us students have looked forward to, and probably some parents as well,” he said. “I remember beginning in the ninth grade and thinking, ‘Senior year will never get here.’ And, here we are. I believe my family now when they say time really does fly by. Life is a journey, and this is just the beginning of it.”