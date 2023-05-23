Sheriff’s office supevisors receive FBI Trilogy Award
Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023
By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer
COLUMBIANA – Several supervisors from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have received the FBI Trilogy Award after completing the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) course.
The LEEDA program consists of three, one-week courses focused on first-line, command-level and executive-level leadership training.
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego recognized the supervisors for their accomplishment.
“These leaders have demonstrated a strong desire to improve upon themselves, and I am proud of their achievement,” Samaniego said.
These Sheriff’s Office leaders join the ranks of seven other Sheriff’s Office personnel who have also received the FBI Trilogy Award in previous years.
“I am incredibly proud of these deputies,” Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said. “They are the future executive leaders of this agency, and I am confident they will continue to lead well and inspire our next generation of leaders to come behind them and continue to hold the standard of professionalism this agency is known for.”
The following leaders received the FBI Trilogy Award:
- Lt. Owen Prescott who serves as a Patrol Watch Commander and has 18 years of service
- Sgt. Stephen Darrenkamp who serves in Patrol and has 18 years of service
- Sgt. Dylan Baker who serves in Patrol and has 15 years of service
- Sgt. Chris Curenton who serves in Criminal Investigations and has 15 years of service
- Sgt. Robert Rodriguez who serves in Criminal Investigations and has 14 years of service
- Sgt. David Perry who serves in the Administrative Division and has 13 years of service
- Sgt. Clayton Smith who serves in Patrol and has 11 years of service
- Sgt. Shane Plyler who serves in Patrol and has 11 years of service
- Sgt. Robin Turner who serves in the Administrative Division and has 11 years of service