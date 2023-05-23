Sheriff’s office supevisors receive FBI Trilogy Award Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Several supervisors from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have received the FBI Trilogy Award after completing the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) course.

The LEEDA program consists of three, one-week courses focused on first-line, command-level and executive-level leadership training.

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego recognized the supervisors for their accomplishment.

“These leaders have demonstrated a strong desire to improve upon themselves, and I am proud of their achievement,” Samaniego said.

These Sheriff’s Office leaders join the ranks of seven other Sheriff’s Office personnel who have also received the FBI Trilogy Award in previous years.

“I am incredibly proud of these deputies,” Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said. “They are the future executive leaders of this agency, and I am confident they will continue to lead well and inspire our next generation of leaders to come behind them and continue to hold the standard of professionalism this agency is known for.”

The following leaders received the FBI Trilogy Award: