Alabaster man arrested for elder abuse, unlawful use of pepper spray Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Carson Roberts, 21, of Alabaster has been arrested and charged with Elder Abuse and Neglect and Unlawful Use of Pepper Spray.

On the morning of May 11, the Alabaster Police Department patrol division responded to a call for service from an elderly female who had been attacked.

Once on the scene, officers collected details regarding the encounter. Alabaster detectives, along with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, determined the charges of Elder Abuse and Neglect and Unlawful Use of Pepper Spray applied.

Roberts is currently held in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office jail on a $135,000 bond.

Elder Abuse and Neglect is defined as intentional or emotional or mental anguish or the use of physical or chemical restraint, medication or isolation as punishment or as a substitute for treatment or care of any person over 60 years of age by Alabama Code 13A-191.

A person commits the crime of Elder Abuse and Neglect in the first degree if he or she intentionally abuses or neglects any elderly person and the abuse or neglect causes serious physical injury to the elderly person. A class A felony, Elder Abuse and Neglect in the first degree holds a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Unlawful Use of Pepper Spray is defined in the Alabama Criminal Code 13A-6-27 as the use of defense spray, including but not limited to pepper spray, foam and any other self-defense chemical spray against another person in the commission of a crime or against a law enforcement officer while the law enforcement officer is performing his or her official duties. A Class C felony, Unlawful Use of Pepper Spray holds a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.