Spain Park, Helena honored on North-South All-Star golf and tennis teams Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Spain Park and Helena both had players receive places on the golf rosters of the 2023 North All-Star Team on Tuesday, May 23 for the annual North-South All-Star Week, and the Jaguars also were honored on the girls tennis All-Star Team.

Spain Park will send Wes Sauceda and Luke Ballintine to All-Star Week to represent the North in boys golf, and Emma Fortier will join them on the girls golf All-Star Team.

Jaguars head coach Keat Litton was selected to the North All-Stars’ coaching staff in an administrative role.

The Spain Park boys golf team had a tremendous 2023 season, finishing fourth in the AHSAA 7A State Golf Championships at the Robert Trent Jones Grand National in Opelika on May 16.

The team finished just seven shots behind champion Vestavia Hills. Sauceda finished 16th in the state with a 10-over-par tournament score, and Ballintine was right behind him in 17th place with a 12-over-par score for the tournament.

Fortier shot a 77 at the girls golf sub-state championships to help Spain Park finish fourth in the 7A North.

Abigail Cerwick will represent the Helena Huskies at All-Star Week on the girls golf North All-Star Team after a stellar season.

On the tennis side, Sage Sovic of Spain Park was honored for her great season in 2023 with a spot on the North All-Star Team.

All of the players must be in the class of 2024 to be eligible to be selected, and all selections were made by athletic directors and coaches from across the state of Alabama.

The North-South All-Star Games for both golf and tennis will be on Monday, July 17 in Montgomery. The golf competitions will be held at Arrowhead Country Club.