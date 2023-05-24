TIS hosts 2023 ACS District Art Show Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – A collection of artistic works from students across Alabaster City Schools were on display at Thompson Intermediate School on May 17 during the recent 2023 ACS District Art Show.

“It was a blast,” said Kayla Glass, a visual arts teacher who worked to organize event. “We had a wonderful turnout. We had people from the time it started to the time it ended even though there was rain. It was just a wonderful response from the community.”

The event showcased artwork from students in ACS from pre-K to 12th grade.

“It’s just an opportunity showcase our program and all the hard work our students put into the art every year, and it’s also an opportunity for kids to be proud of what they’ve done and represent that for their grade level,” Glass said.

Glass explained that the hallways were decorated in similar fashion to an art gallery.

“We ordered it from littles, elementary, all the way down in order of grade level to high school at the end, so it has a really cool chronological order by age,” she said. “You get to experience where they start in the program to where they end up by the end of the program. How their skills have developed and (see) the growth that happens from year to year. You get to actually see that visually, and it seems really fast when you walk through it, but it’s a lot of hard work and a lot of effort put in by the kids to get that gain every single year in their skills.”

Glass emphasized the importance of arts programs.

“It is huge,” she said. “Just for the well-being of kids in general, just for people to have a creative outlet to have something that they can pour themselves into and a chance for them to use their voice and express themselves. We have a wonderful music program, we have a wonderful art program. We do eventually have theater and dance as well in secondary. We have overwhelming support from other people here and from our community to make these things happen because they are very large scale.”

Glass said that students learn skills in the classrooms that they can use in any job.

“It also prepares them for job skills like critical thinking and collaboration and being able to express ideas in a cohesive manner and things like that,” she said. I could keep going, these skills are just so relevant regardless of any career they choose to later do in life.”