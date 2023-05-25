Columbiana releases lineup for Music on Main, farmers market Published 10:01 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The city of Columbiana has released the dates and lineup for this summer’s Music on Main and Columbiana Main Street Farmers Market.

On Fridays in June, the city of Columbiana will host a farmers market on south main street at 5:30 p.m. and Music on Main at 7 p.m.

During the Columbiana Main Street Farmers Market, vendors will line main street and offer a variety of products to residents.

“You’ll be able to pick up your meat, your vegetables, your fruits and bakeries, and you’ll be all set,” Columbiana Main Street Director Ashlea Franco said. “We have a rancher that’s going to be participating, Youngblood Ranch, so they’ll have our meat-lovers covered. We have quite a few farmers that will have vegetables and fruits. And we’ll have Hoffman Family Farms, which they focus on flowers and floral arrangements and a few artisans and some bakeries.”

The dates for the Columbiana Main Street Farmers Market will begin on Friday, June 2 and run through August 11. There will not be a farmers market on June 23 due to the Liberty Day festival.

The following vendors have been confirmed for Friday, June 2:

Youngblood Ranch

Hoffman Family Farms

C & J Farms

Chula’s Sweet Shop

Art by Brittany Rich

The Butterfly Phase Bakery

Rhodes Soapery LLC

“Most of our businesses on main will be open late as well,” Franco said. “The farmers market is also located on (the) new entertainment district, so they can enjoy a margarita from the Mexican restaurant or a drink from The Pub and shop the farmers market as well.”

After the farmers market, residents can also enjoy the annual Music on Main festivities.

“I’m excited for it,” said Ali Payne, manager of community affairs and senior services in Columbiana. “I think it’s a great lineup of bands for June—a lot of bands who haven’t played in Columbiana before.”

The following artists are lined up to perform during Music on Main:

The Goat Hill String Band on June 2

The Stepdads on June 9

Big City Rhythm on June 23

Liz and the Grand Tour on June 30

“Music on Main has happened for a really long time, and it has just become a tradition in Columbiana,” Payne said. “It’s one of those things that people really love to do and I think it fits nicely with the farmers market.”