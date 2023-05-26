Chamber holds small business luncheon Published 1:29 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

1 of 1

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Shelby County Chamber held its annual small business luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena in order to honor small businesses in the area for their hard work.

Nominees were:

-A Birthday Place

-Adventurers Coffee Co.

-Amanda Klein Company

-Artzy Cook

-Business Telephones Inc.

-Christy Hayes Counseling

-Closettec

-Creations Galore and Moore

-Dynamic Discs Iron City

-Good Outlet

-Freedom Therapies Inc.

-The Guy’s Place

-Joseph Buff Farmers Agency

-Leaders’ Corner Coffee and Tea

-Leane Randle Realtor

-Plant LLC

-Specification Rubber Products Inc.

-T. Fox Salon and Spa

-Trade Bank International

-The Yak Shak

“Congratulations to each of our nominees,” Kirk Mancer of the Shelby County Chamber said. “Your efforts and investment in our community are sincerely appreciated.”

Winners of the categories were:

-Winner of Category 1 which consisted of 1-5 employees was The Yak Shak

-Winner of Category 2, based on 6-10 employees was T. Fox Salon and Spa

-Winner of Category 3, based on 11-20 employees was Freedom Therapies Inc.

-Recipient of Category 4 was Specification Rubbers Inc.

-Category 5 with a business of less than 25 employees also known as “New Business” Christy Hayes Counseling