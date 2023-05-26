Pelham High School honors graduating class of 2023 Published 2:37 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

1 of 72

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The graduating class of 2023 held its annual ceremony at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena on Thursday, May 25.

“Hello, class of 2023,” Class President Lillian Kies said. “I am honored to be the class president. We have been attending this school for 13 years now. We could always say, ‘Only one more minute until class it over, only one more minute until school is done and only one more minute until we go on break.’ We were so happy and thankful for any break we had whether that be a weekend or week. For the last 13 years, we always knew we’d do it all over again.”

Kies then spoke on how one particular break was longer than all the rest, and that was the break that Pelham High School took during the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in sophomore year feeling like a blur according to Kies.

“That brings us to where we are today,” Kies said. “Senior year, the year we never thought would come, but now that it’s here, it has gone by too fast. I know we all just want that one minute, one minute of walking through those hallways, one more minute of hearing that laughter just one more minute before feeling like it’s all over. I have always grown up with the saying, ‘You never know how much you love something until it’s gone.’ I relate to this quote more and more every day. I want you to know I love you all.”

Kies then spoke a little about how long of an adventure these past few years have felt like, but how she would not have wanted to experience it with anyone other than her fellow peers and classmates.

“High school has been a long journey,” Kies said. “But a journey I wouldn’t want to experience with anyone else. Thank you, parents, teachers and superintendents. #ThePelhamWay.”

Valedictorians Jordan Elizabeth Caskey and Eva Thi Nguyen were chosen to address the class.

“Good evening, class of 2023,” Caskey said. “Graduating is no small feat, and you should be proud of your hard work and dedication. On behalf of the seniors, I would like to thank the faculty of Pelham City Schools for their constant support and commitment to aid in our success.”

Caskey ended the speech with the famous quote “Carpe Diem,” which means “cease the day.”

“Today is the day we have been waiting for 13 years in the making,” Nguyen said. “All of the awards and accolades could never amount to the sacrifice my parents made. In the face of aversity, my parents have prospered. As I wrote this speech, I stalled because I was afraid of not knowing the right things to say. To be truthful, I was scared of closing this chapter in my life. However, high school isn’t solely about your grades. I have found the purpose in experiences and lifelong friendships.”

Honor graduates were acknowledged during the ceremony:

-Christopher Nathan Thau

-Emma Kathleen

-Treston Breckenridge Burch

-Riley Quinn Diez

-Xavier Samnang Glaze

-Michael Julian Ramos

-Hannah Gail Burns

-Dilan Alexandria Barfield

-Grace Ann Wages

-Esteban Alvarez

-Addison Korey Freis

-Lauren Elizabeth Gash

-Thomspon Aldo Lee Gennari

-Katherine Nicole Walker

-Gabriel Edward Schmucker

-Emily Grace Loyd

-Jack Raymon Shaw IV

-Trenton Madison McMinn

-Matthew Carter Milling

-Lydia Elise

-Drake Spencer Hickox

-Nolen Gray Weaver

-Emily Carolinne Brainerd

-Aspen Rayn Godette

-Amber Claire Riley

-Son Moc Huynh

-Fredrick Michael Savitz

-Valeria Saavedra Pichardo

-Hannah Reese Brownell

-Manuel Arceo

-Joshua Damien Kelley

-Alma Cristal Quintana Luna

-Jori Cadence Parson

-Danielle Ashleigh Anne Summer

-Taylor Grace Richards

-Averi Camille Smith

-Andrew Tucker Urban

-Tiara Nicole Hicks

-Ivan Gonzalez

-Julia Alexandria Godwin

-Kevin Reiley Garcia-Hernandez

-Amber Nicole Gallagher