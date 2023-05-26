Pelham youth volunteer coach arrested for child pornography possession, dissemination Published 11:25 am Friday, May 26, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Jamie Paul Hutto, a 39-year-old Pelham youth sports volunteer coach has been arrested after allegedly sharing video files depicting children between the approximate age of 18 months through 9 years old engaged in sexual acts.

The Pelham Police Department was recently made aware of alleged wrongdoing by a Pelham resident. The Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance of state and federal agencies, immediately began looking into the complaint.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Hutto on Wednesday, May 24.

Hutto has been charged with 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 5 counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography. He is currently held in the Shelby County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

In late December 2022, Hutto allegedly knowingly disseminated and displayed obscene matter depicting persons under 17 years of age engaged in sexual conduct. He also allegedly shared a number of files on a file sharing network depicting children between the age of 18 months through 9 years old engaged in sexual acts.