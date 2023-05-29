Area girls soccer players receive All-State selections Published 12:53 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Girls soccer in Shelby County was as strong as ever in 2023, and stars from around the area were honored with All-State team selections on Tuesday, May 23.

Seven of the 22 all-classification First Team players were from the Shelby County Area, including Kierson McDonald and Avery Smith of Oak Mountain, Tatum Ahlemeyer of Spain Park, Hannah Garrett of Chelsea, Abigail Hoaglund and Taylor Leib of Briarwood Christian and Norah Roller from Indian Springs.

Montevallo’s Leila Mendonca and Briarwood Christian’s Piper Eighmy made the all-classification Second Team.

Westminster at Oak Mountain coach Joe Randal received the Private/Parochial School Coach of the Year for guiding the Knights to the 1A-3A state title.

The teams and awards were voted on by high school girls soccer coaches throughout the state. An Honorable Mention list was also released including any players who received multiple All-State votes.

McDonald and Smith also represented the Oak Mountain Eagles on the All-State 7A team, while Aaron Pretnar, Kate Murray, Erika Patrick and Raegan Whitaker were named Honorable Mentions.

Spain Park’s Ahlemeyer was also named to the All-State 7A team and her Jags teammates Addy Soehn, Auryn Tillette, Evyn Williams, Maddie Davis and Reese Oldfield received Honorable Mentions.

Chelsea Hornets goalkeeper Garrett was honored with an All-State 7A selection, and Abbie Johns, Finley Walker and Isabelle Willis landed on the Honorable Mention list.

Briarwood Christian had three representatives on the All-State 6A team: Hoaglund, Leib and Eighmy. In addition, Bradford Latta and Jolee Giadrosich were named Honorable Mentions from the Lions.

Indian Springs’ Addison Doyle received both an All-State 6A spot and an Honorable Mention, joining Roller on the All-State 6A team and Anna Simms on the Honorable Mention list from Indian Springs.

Montevallo’s Mendonca was also named to the All-State 4A team along with the all-classification team.

Westminster OM’s 1A-3A state title was rewarded with multiple All-State honors. In addition to coach Randal winning Coach of the Year, Emily White and Bella Naish earned All-State 1A-3A selections and Honorable Mentions, with Lailie Parvin, LC Smith and Vale Richie joining them as Honorable Mentions.

The Helena Huskies received four Honorable Mentions: Addisyn Cook, Ashlynn Beery, Kate Hendrix and Miah Rosener.

Pelham’s three Honorable Mentions were Lacey Lambert, Stefany Quintana and Valerie Jamison.

Dia Montiel-Duenas and Marlee Roach represented the Thompson Warriors on the Honorable Mentions list.