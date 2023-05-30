Christopher Scott Brantley Published 10:08 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Christopher Scott Brantley, age 43, originally of Alabaster, Alabama passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Chris graduated from Thompson High School, Class of 1998. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans of Shelby County. He was an avid fisherman and Alabama fan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Henry Brantley, Lucile Underwood Brantley, Clarence Irby Yessick and Essie Booth Yessick; and uncle, Jack Brantley. He is survived by his parents, Thomas Jerry Brantley and Barbara Yessick Brantley; aunt, Shirley Brantley; uncle, Doyle Yessick (Jo); and several cousins.

A graveside service for Christopher will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Ryan Cemetery, Hwy 17, Montevallo, Alabama. Bro. Mike Byars will officiate. Attire is casual.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be directed to the Ryan Cemetery Fund, 333 Hwy 270, Maylene, AL 35114.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Brantley family.