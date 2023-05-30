My Helena: Jeremy Raines shares his favorite aspects of life in Helena Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Jeremy Raines

Helena resident and photographer who works with Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging

Shelby County’s best burger

The Depot

I may be a bit biased, but I believe The Depot offers the best burger in Shelby County and one of the top burgers in the Greater Birmingham Region. In addition to the food, the back porch view and staff hospitality are top notch!

Blast from the past

Old Town Helena

I love everything about Old Town Helena. Before I moved to Helena in 2017, I visited my girlfriend, now wife, here for many years. I remember my first time visiting a Buck Creek Festival, and experiencing my first duck race and Depot Burger really got me hooked on Helena. I continue to fall in love with Old Town as it continues to grow with local vendors and the many events hosted in the area. The decorating of the pergola for Fall and Christmas are always a family favorite for our home!

Top-notch education

Helena’s schools

As a new father, education is a big deal to me. I am excited to see Helena’s school system consistently receive high rankings and offer quality opportunities and education to the local students.

Rare but beautiful

Occasional Snow

Growing up in the Wiregrass Region of Alabama, I never received many opportunities to see snow. Since moving to Helena, I’ve had a couple chances to see a good bit of snow. As a photographer, this is always a treat to see – especially in Old Town!

Small town holidays

Christmas in Helena

One of the first event(s) I covered in Helena as a photographer was the annual “Christmas in Helena” event(s). This annual Christmas tree lighting and parade always reminds me of a scene in a Hallmark movie, and my family always enjoys the opportunity to join in on this tradition.