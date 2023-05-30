Opinion: Small town festivities Published 11:15 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Editorial

Despite its small size, the city of Columbiana is lively and consistently hosts a number of events each year to keep residents engaged and involved.

Columbiana has released the lineup for this year’s Music on Main as well as the dates for this summer’s farmers market.

The Columbiana Main Street Farmers Market is held on Fridays in June, starting at 5:30 p.m. It provides people with an opportunity to get items and good while supporting local vendors. Afterward, they can enjoy the tradition of Music on Main at 7 p.m. which provides a chance for people to gather on main street and enjoy some tunes.

These superb events serve as the appetizer for the big celebration of Liberty Day, which is also accompanied by a plethora of great events throughout the year such as Cowboy Day and the Christmas parade.

In this day and age when everyone is more connected online and less so physically, it’s good to get out and join a crowd of like-minded people to enjoy some festivities.

It doesn’t end there either as the Shelby County Arts Council is also constantly organizing personal event such as the Easter Bunny Tea Party to various galleries like the Helen Keller Art Show. The Shelby County Arts Council is also consistently hosting small local artists and even more famous ones such as Sean of the South and Taylor Hicks.

While enjoying these various events residents can stop at any of great local businesses for a bite to eat.

Blue Agave Cantina opened this year and continues to see great success on Columbiana Main Street with its variety of dishes. The Local Oyster House and Seafood Restaurant has your seafood cravings covered and also offers crawfish boils and live music from time to time. Davis Drug not only serves as a stop for residents’ prescriptions and offers a gift shop, but also provides good food at the famous Davis Drug Snack Bar.

With events and businesses like these, it’s not hard to see why Columbiana is such a great town and place to live.