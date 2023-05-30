Pelham High Schools named 2023 CLAS School of Distinction for Green and Gold Program Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham High School was recently given the honor of being named the 2023 CLAS School of Distinction for its Green and Gold Program.

“We were absolutely thrilled to receive this honor for the Green & Gold Program,” Pelham High School Principal Kim Kiel said. “Honestly, we didn’t realize the magnitude of the award until we were at the luncheon and Dr. Mackey, along with several other VIPs, got up to speak.”

Kiel said that she believes this is the first time Pelham High School has ever been honored with this recognition.

“We are extremely proud of PHS for this achievement,” Kiel said. “The team effort involved in producing a program of this magnitude is like none other. Our teachers and students are the driving force to make this great. Green & Gold began as a vision from Dr. Scott Coefield and the administration of Pelham High School was tasked to bring it to reality.”

Kiel said that her fellow nominees also harbor wonderful programs, making this honor an even greater feat.

“We were up against some amazing programs at larger schools like Thompson, Hoover and Spain Park,” Kiel said. “The Green & Gold Program is designed to distinguish our graduates and to do so by being inclusive of all students, regardless of post high school plans. Whether attending college or entering the workforce, our intent is for all PHS graduates to be more marketable and therefore be afforded more opportunities for success.”