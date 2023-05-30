Registration to open for 4th annual Alabaster adult kickball league Published 3:24 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Adults looking to have a bit of fun this summer can sign up for Alabaster Park and Recreation’s fourth annual adult kickball league.

Alabaster Parks and Recreation will soon open up registration for 2023 adult kickball on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 a.m., and teams can sign up until Friday, June 23 at 11 p.m.

“I’m just promoting the sport for adults to get out, relax, exercise and have some fun while their kids are down and out, meaning they’re not playing a sport,” Athletic Manager Nik McCrimon said.

McCrimon encouraged locals outside of Alabaster to feel free to also sign up for adult kickball.

“We’d love for any teams outside of Alabaster looking, wanting to play (to join),” he said. “So far, it’s been great. People are loving it, great atmosphere.”

Leagues are coed and ages 16 and up. Teams are asked to have a minimum of 10 players. Those without a team may still reach out and contact McCrimon to be added to a waiting list for the potential formation of another team.

“Even if you don’t have a team, there may be the possibility to make a team if I get the number up there,” McCrimon said. “Or some teams register and they may be short two or three bodies, and what I do is pass their contact info on to the manager or coach, and they’ll contact them.”

The entry fee for a team is $175 and includes eight regular season games plus an end of season tournament. There is an additional $25 fee per game for an umpire which can be paid before each game or at the time of registration in cash at the Alabaster Parks and Recreation Office.

Teams will not be put on the schedule until all fees have been paid, and no registration forms will be accepted without payment in full.

Game nights for adult kickball are on Tuesdays and Thursdays but are subject to change. All games will be played at Warrior Park, and the season will begin in early to mid-July. Practices will be based on field space availability.

McCrimon explained his reasoning behind creating the program four years ago.

“I was just thinking outside the box,” he said. “What else can we offer? Can we bring on any other sports for adults and or youth? If I were to bring adults, what can I bring on? And kickball just kind of popped in my head.”

Residents can register online at Alabasterparks.org or in person at the Alabaster Parks and Recreation Office located at 200 Depot Street.