Seth Ford named new Vincent boys basketball coach Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

VINCENT – Vincent Middle High School announced Seth Ford as their new varsity boys basketball coach on Wednesday, May 24.

Ford succeeds John Hadder after Hadder announced his retirement on April 27.

Ford comes from Westbrook Christian in Rainbow City, where he served as both the varsity boys and varsity girls basketball head coach. The boys team finished the season ranked seventh in Alabama’s Class 3A with a 20-7 record.

In his 11 years coaching basketball, his teams went 199-149, reached the Elite Eight twice and the Sweet 16 three times. He also coached at his alma mater, Ashville High School, the Talladega County school system and at Rainbow Middle School.

He will step into a role that John Hadder flourished in for 14 seasons. The Yellow Jackets made the sub-regionals every year under Hadder, claiming 12 area championships and 11 Sweet Sixteen appearances.

Hadder exited with a record of 295-130 in 425 games as a head coach. He also taught at Vincent for 17 years and had a 27-year career in education.