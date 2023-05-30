University of Montevallo Fishing Team Sets a Record with Third Consecutive School of the Year Title Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – The University of Montevallo became the first school to earn three consecutive Bass Pro Shops School of the Year presented by Abu Garcia titles following the season-ending 2023 BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship event May 25-26 at Lake Hartwell, South Carolina.

Approximately 200 boats with collegiate anglers from across the country competed in the championship tournament, but the Falcons once again earned School of the Year status for having accumulated the most cumulative points throughout the season of any team in the nation for the third year in a row.

“The UM fishing team, part of our President’s Outdoor Scholars Program, has worked very hard over the past few years to achieve this unprecedented success,” said William Crawford, head coach of the fishing team. “We’re so proud of our Falcons and they’re just getting started.”

Anglers Jacob Pfundt and James Willoughby led the Falcons in the 2023 BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship with a fourth-place finish after reeling in 10 bass weighing in at 31.94 pounds in the two-day event, which included a 5.13 bass weighing in as the biggest catch in the field on day two.

The School of the Year title capped another banner year for the fishing team. Anglers Peyton Harris and Dalton Head claimed the school’s first National Championship at the 2023 Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI National Championship Presented by Lowrance at Lake Toho in Kissimmee, Florida in February, highlighting several impressive performances throughout the season.

“The students on the fishing team are outstanding ambassadors for the University of Montevallo,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “We’re extremely proud of our students and coaches who have helped Montevallo set the standard in collegiate bass fishing.”

The 2024 BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship event will be held May 23-24 at Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama as the Falcons push toward a fourth consecutive School of the Year title.

The 2022-2023 team members are: