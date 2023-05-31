Alabaster requests parents’ help after vandalization to city parks Published 3:49 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster parks have recently suffered from a number of vandalization incidents, and the city is requesting the help of parents in stopping the tide of defacement.

Vandals have recently damaged the restrooms of Alabaster parks and sprayed graffiti on walls which has resulted in extra expenses to repair plumbing, fixtures and repaint walls.

Photos shared by the city display the destruction of sinks as well as indoor and outdoor graffiti—some of which could not be shared by the city due to its profane content.

“It seems like the frequency and severity of vandalism at our city parks has been on the rise particularly during the past several months,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “Unfortunately, this can lead to temporary restroom closures and other facility closures while the damage is being repaired. It’s also an extra expense for the city to continuously repair things like sinks, mirrors, plumbing and paint.

“Our Parks and Recreation staff works extremely hard to ensure Alabaster’s park facilities are in good shape for our residents and visitors to enjoy, so it’s a shame that a few folks are ruining that experience for everyone else.”

The city is requesting that parents help with the issue and supervise their children when they are at city parks.

“If kids/teens are old enough to go to the park alone, we want them to understand that they can face criminal charges if they’re caught damaging or defacing city property,” Wagner said. “Public areas in our parks are under video surveillance, and we will prosecute those caught vandalizing. Criminal charges have already been brought against multiple individuals caught vandalizing park restrooms recently, and more individuals could be charged moving forward.”