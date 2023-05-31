Calera to hold First Friday on June 2 Published 11:30 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Another Calera Main Street First Friday festival is set for June 2 in Downtown Calera.

The event will feature music from “DJ the DJ”, many local vendors, a kid’s zone and the second annual Food Truck Slider Showdown.

The event is held from 5-8 p.m. in the Calera Courtyard, 1120 17th Avenue, behind the shops in the downtown district.

“We are looking forward to the official start of summer,” Executive Director of Calera Main Street Jackie Batson said. “Our recurring theme for June is ‘A Backyard Bash’ brought to us by our presenting sponsor Lisa Guarino, ‘Your hometown Realtor’ from ERA King Real Estate.”

June brings back “The Food Truck Slider Showdown” where food trucks will be competing for who has the best burger. There will be a panel of judges for a blind tasting of the dishes to declare a winner.

Additionally, the first 50 attendees to purchase a $5 ticket will be able to taste a sample from all food truck contestants and cast their vote for the People’s Choice award.

The food trucks competing at June’s First Friday are Battle Axe’s Feast, Gumbo to Geaux, Krazy Good BBQ and Moe and Moore’s BBQ. Although not in the competition, Summer Snow and Deb’s Italian Ice will also be selling their snow cones at the event.

The festival will also feature a dunking booth. For a $5 donation to Calera Main Street anyone can take a shot at dunking one of the local personalities. The lineup for those in the booth is still being secured but there will be representatives from the downtown merchants, Calera High School and Calera City Council.

Tickets for these additional activities will be sold at the Calera Main Street tent to raise funds for the non-profit revitalization program.