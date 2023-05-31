Columbiana reveals Liberty Day lineup, schedule Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The city of Columbiana has released the schedule and lineup for this year’s Liberty Day festivities.

Columbiana’s annual Liberty Day Festival will begin on Friday, June 23 and end on June 24. Over the last 37 years, the event has evolved into a two-day family event and is a celebration of the Statue of Liberty.

“It’s always a great day in Columbiana,” said Ali Payne, manager of community affairs and senior services in Columbiana. “The lineup for Liberty Day is pretty amazing. We booked (country band) L.A.N.C.O. as our headliner for Saturday night.”

The festivities on June 23 will be held near the Main Street Stage on Columbiana Main Street starting at 5 p.m. The events on June 23 will take place both on main street and in Old Mill Square Park.

Attendees will be able to experience live music, the Main Street Parade and a fireworks show. There will also be arts and crafts and other vendors, as well as food trucks and local eateries for guests to enjoy.

“It is a jam-packed day,” Payne said. “We try to fit a whole lot of fun into Liberty Day, but there’s just something for everybody.”

The annual Liberty Day Car and Truck Show will take place on June 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a $20 entry fee, and awards will be presented at 1 p.m. During the car show, more than 100 vintage cars can be seen in the First Baptist Church of Columbiana parking lot off of main street.

First Baptist Church of Columbiana will be open to the public for restrooms and will display its annual Hall of Memories display which honors local veterans.

This year’s Liberty Day will see more than 50 food trucks attend. Food trucks will be located on main street on Friday, at West College Street parking on Saturday morning and afternoon and at the Shelby County High School stadium on Saturday night for the fireworks festival.

The third annual Liberty 5K will also take place on June 24 and will start at 8 a.m. at Old Mill Square Park. An awards ceremony for the 5K will take place afterward on Hero Stage in Old Mill Square at 9 a.m.

The Great American Hotdog Eating Contest will take place near the Main Street Stage at noon.

The annual fireworks display will conclude the Liberty Day festival at the SCHS stadium on Saturday night after the performance of the headlining act.

For a full schedule of Liberty Day activities visit the city of Columbiana’s official Facebook page at Facebook.com/cityofcolumbiana.