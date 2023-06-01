Ex-Pelham youth volunteer coach charged for child pornography production, sexual abuse Published 3:48 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

PELHAM – An Ex-Pelham youth sports volunteer coach, who was recently arrested for the Dissemination of Child Pornography, has received additional charges for the Production of Child Pornography and for the Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 Years Old.

Jamie Paul Hutto, 39, was already incarcerated after allegedly sharing video files depicting children between the approximate age of 18 months through 9 years old engaged in sexual acts.

Hutto received eight additional warrants on Tuesday, May 30, including five counts of Production of Pornography with Minors and three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 Years Old.

Hutto is also charged with 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 5 counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography.

The Pelham Police Department was first made aware of Hutto’s alleged wrongdoing by a Pelham resident. The Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance of state and federal agencies, immediately began looking into the complaint.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Hutto on Wednesday, May 24.

In late December 2022, Hutto allegedly knowingly disseminated and displayed obscene matter depicting persons under 17 years of age engaged in sexual conduct. He also allegedly shared a number of files on a file sharing network depicting children between the age of 18 months through 9 years old engaged in sexual acts.

Hutto is currently held in the Shelby County Jail on a $690,000 bond.