Pelham Public Library announces summer events Published 9:48 am Friday, June 2, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library has a summer full of fun events as it makes the announcement for the summer reading program, the Pelham Garden Club and more.

The library invites everyone 18 and older to participate in Adult Summer Reading that began Tuesday, May 30 and will run until July 31. When an adult checks out three or more books or audiobooks including adult fiction, nonfiction books, magazines and books on CD, an entry form may be entered in the program’s drawing.

The Pelham Library explained how this drawing for the program would take place.

“These entries will be filled out by patrons and put into a drawing bowl similar to how we do the puzzle drawings,” the press release said. “There is no limit to the number of entries. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the program. For additional chances to win prizes, patrons are invited to use Beanstack this summer. Log the books you read to earn badges and rewards.”

Beanstack is an app created specifically for reading challenges with the slogan, “Read more, together.” Beanstack is the number one choice for thousands of libraries and schools around the world when it comes to motivating readers to stay active in literature.

Those seeking further information on the summer reading program for adults are advised to contact 205-620-6418.

The Pelham Garden Club is open to adults interested in all areas of gardening—men and women. A Pelham residence is not required, and there is no cost to attend. There is no registration for this event required.

Another event entitled the “ABC and D’s of Medicare” will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 10 a.m. in order to better educate the public on Medicare.

“Does Medicare confuse you,” read a press release. “Get answers at this seminar provided by Karen Haiflich, a Licensed Medicare Specialist with several years’ experience. The presentation simplifies complex issues such as the Medicare parts, enrolling and more. Hundreds age into Medicare each month in this area. It is a complex and confusing process for most individuals. Attend this program and get the facts. The seminar is free and open to the public. No registration required.”