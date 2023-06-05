CSX railroad crossings to be closed for repairs, improvements Published 4:12 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – CSX is currently staging equipment to begin crossing repairs and improvements in Alabaster this week.

The following crossings are affected:

Industrial Road – off of Highway 31 near Milo’s

8th Ave NW – Alabaster Sewer Plant Entrance

2nd Place NW – behind the police department

1st Avenue W near Siluria Brewing

State Road 119 – both srossings

6th Avenue SW – Buck Creek Park

11th Avenue SW – Alabaster City Hall

Pony Drive off of Old Highway 31

Fulton Springs Road – both crossings

Snow Drive near County Road 26 Intersection

County Road 87 near Airpark Industrial Park

Since CSX owns the right of way and the tracks at the crossings listed, their personnel will handle all repairs.

The repairs will take place from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. to minimize morning traffic interruption. Some overage may occur if CSX encounters unexpected delays or issues.

A schedule for when each track will be worked on has not been provided.

The current repairs are on CSX tracks only. Norfolk Southern has not released repair schedules for Highway 17 or Butler Road.

The city of Alabaster has worked with CSX to make specific requests and call to their attention particular areas of concern. The city has also offered financial considerations for these repairs; however, to date, these suggestions have not been accepted.

According to city of Alabaster, the repairs will continue to be monitored closely and the city will continue in its attempt to partner with CSX.

More information, including detours, will be released by the city of Alabaster as it becomes available at Facebook.com/alabastercityhall.