Helena Mayor Brian Puckett earns local government management certification from Auburn Published 9:29 am Monday, June 5, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA – Helena Mayor Brian Puckett has earned certification from Auburn University in Local Government Professional Management.

The program is aimed at all leaders and aspiring leaders in Alabama’s local governments, equipping them with the tools needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities of public administration.

He became the latest city leader to complete the comprehensive program that is designed to provide specialized knowledge and skills around the political, social, and economic complexities of public administration.

Mayor Puckett’s certification is a significant achievement for him and the City of Helena, demonstrating the city’s commitment to professional development and excellence in local government.

“I am honored to have earned this certification from Auburn University, and I look forward to applying the knowledge and skills I have gained to benefit the residents of Helena,” said Mayor Puckett. “I believe that continuing education is essential to effective leadership, and this program has provided me with the tools and insights needed to better serve our community.”

Mayor Puckett’s successful completion of the program is a testament to his dedication and commitment to serving the people of Helena with the utmost professionalism and expertise. The program covered a range of topics, including public leadership, financial management, community and economic development, strategic planning, and other key issues that are essential to the effective management of local government.

The certification program is just one example of the resources and opportunities available to city leaders across Alabama to enhance their skills and knowledge and better serve their communities.