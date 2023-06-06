Here’s what’s happening at the Helena Library this month Published 11:26 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Greetings from the Jane B. Holmes Library!

The summer season has arrived, and the library is looking forward to seeing you soon.

Whether you are a student, retired, working all the time or out for the summer, reading is a great way to spend some time while the days are long and this year’s Summer Reading Program is for you.

The library has a FREE program for you, no matter what age or reading level. Library programs are fun, easy to access, and a great way to get out into your community and see others.

In addition, fun incentives are offered for reading books. These prizes make it fun to read over the summer to improve skills and learn. The theme this year is “All Together Now!” This is perfect timing for local residents, who are looking to get out into the world and visit with one another this summer.

The library staff has put together an incredible summer calendar with an event almost each and every day.

In addition to the incentives and neat events for young people, the library offers programs for teens, young adults and adults. So no matter your age, the library has something for everyone!

Finally, the library is in the final stages of administering the LSTA grant provided by Alabama Public Library Service and The Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Look for new documentary DVDs and Audiobooks on nonfiction subjects like biography, nature, and history.

These items are in addition to the many great nonfiction books that have been added to the library collection.

Please visit the library soon, and if you have questions, call 205-664-8308. The library staff is so excited about seeing everyone this summer, and we are here to help.

Events for June are below:

Every Monday and Thursday at 11 a.m.: Storytime at the Library

Every Friday from 2-4 p.m.: Board Game Fun

June 7: Animal Tales at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

June 12: Teen and Tween BINGO at 2:30 p.m.

June 13: Afternoon Craft Time Father’s Day Theme at 2:30 p.m.

June 14: McWane Science Center at the Library at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

June 20: Afternoon Craft Time Origami Corner Bookmark Theme at 2:30 p.m.

June 26: Teen/Tween Flag Bead Pin Craft Theme at 2:30 p.m.

June 27: Afternoon Creaft Time The Fourth of July Pompom Craft at 2:30 p.m.

June 28: Visit with the Fire Department at 2:30 p.m.

Sincerely,

Library Director Dan Dearing