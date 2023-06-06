Shelby Baptist Medical Center hosts cereal drive Published 9:47 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Shelby Baptist Medical Center is currently collecting donations for a Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive.

Brookwood Baptist Health is leading a community effort to provide area children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer months through its Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive benefitting Community Foodbank of Central Alabama. The drive started Monday, June 5 and runs through Monday, June 12.

“At Brookwood Baptist Health, we understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition,” said Jeremy Clark, chief executive officer of Brookwood Baptist Health. “Many households rely on food banks and other food programs to have access to the healthy meals they need to thrive. We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, hope to help many in the communities surrounding out hospitals struggling with food insecurity.”

More than 229,000 adults and 66,000 children in central Alabama live in homes with access to adequate food. That’s one in four children and one in five people who experience hunger on a regular basis. Additionally, more than 35,000 children fall within the meal gap – they do not qualify for federal nutrition aid (SNAP), and they would fall through the cracks without help from the Community Food Bank.

“We appreciate Brookwood Baptist Health for hosting the Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive and are grateful for its commitment to building a healthy community,” said Ginger Pegues, Community Foodbank of Central Alabama Director of Development. “Summer is a fun but vulnerable time of year for children for facing hunger, so together we are working to fill that gap.”

Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.

Donations of healthy cereal to the Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive will be collected from June 5 through June 12 at all BBH hospitals: Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Shelby Baptist Medical Center, Citizens Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.