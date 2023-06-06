State Representative Paschal applauds passage of Parental Rights Protection Act Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

State Rep. Kenneth Paschal (R – Pelham) said on Monday, June 5 that he applauds the Legislature’s passage of his Parent Rights Protection Act legislation that now awaits review and signature on Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk.

Paschal’s legislation ensures that Alabama recognizes parental rights as “fundamental rights,” which cannot be taken away unless there is a “compelling reason” to do so, rather than “ordinary rights,” which allow parental decisions to be overridden by state government more easily.

The bill passed last week on bi-partisan votes of 35 – 0 in the Senate and 87 – 8 in the House.

“The Alabama Legislature has never before defined what level of protection parents have with regards to raising the children without government intervention,” Paschal said. “My legislation, which now awaits Gov. Ivey’s signature, is based upon long-standing precedents set by both the Alabama Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court, and it ensures that the God-granted, decision-making power afforded to parents in raising their children is guaranteed, protected, and preserved.”

Paschal noted that parental rights measures have been introduced in the Alabama Legislature as far back as 2014 by three different sponsors, but his is the first to navigate its way to final passage.

His bill was also endorsed as a legislative priority by the Alabama Republican Party, whose executive committee passed a resolution in its support prior to the session.