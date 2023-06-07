Calera Main Street’s First Friday event draws crowd of 300 Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

1 of 2

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

CALERA – Roughly 300 people showed up for Calera Main Street’s First Friday festival which was held June 2.

The event, held in downtown Calera, was a “Backyard Bash” sponsored by Lisa Guarino from ERA King Real Estate. The event also featured music from DJ the DJ, many local vendors, the second annual Food Truck Slider Showdown and a dunking booth.

“I think people enjoyed coming out for the different activities we have each month,” said Executive Director of Calera Main Street Jackie Batson. “The variety of food trucks is always a big hit too. It is just nice to know that you can bring your family downtown and relax while you eat, drink, shop and explore downtown Calera.”

Batson said there are only two more First Friday festivals this year. Friday, June 30 will be “Food, Family, Fun and Fireworks,” to kick off the Fourth of July weekend.

“This event doesn’t fall on the actual first Friday of July, but it is definitely not one to miss,” Batson said.

Friday, August 4 is the “Meet the Eagles” event, and will be the last festival for the 2023 season. Batson said more information about that event will be available soon.

“The Slider Showdown featured great summertime food where each food truck created their own version of a slider to compete with,” Batson said. “The official winner of the blind judging was Krazy Good BBQ and Gumbo to Geaux won People’s Choice.”

Food trucks that competed in the event were Battle Axe’s Feast, Gumbo to Geaux, Krazy Good BBQ and Moe and Moore’s BBQ. Summer Snow and Deb’s Italian Ice were also at the event selling their snow cones.