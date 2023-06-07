Chelsea approves license for new mexican restaurant, supports Back-to-School holiday weekend Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved an ABC Restaurant Retail Liquor License for a new Mexican restaurant and a resolution supporting the Back-to-School sales tax holiday weekend during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, June 6.

During the meeting, Chelsea council approved an ABC Restaurant Retail Liquor License for a new Mexican restaurant, Dos Botellas, located at 48 Chesser Crane Road where Cajun Boys & Our Poboys was previously located.

The council also approved a resolution to support the Back-to-School sales tax holiday weekend that begins on Friday, July 21.

“It’s a back to school sales tax holiday that we approve every year,” Councilmember Tiffany Bittner said. “This will be July the 21 through the 23rd.”

Chelsea council approved a resolution to authorize the donation of interest in Highway 49 Water Main Improvements.

“What that does it that hands over the interest of the new water main on (Highway) 49 over to Shelby County Water,” Councilmember Scott Weygand said.

The council approved resolution to declare as surplus a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria used by the maintenance department.

Library Director Dana Polk provided the council with an update on the Chelsea Public Library’s recent activities.

“Summer reading’s begun,” Polk said. “Today was our first movie, we had a good turnout for that.”

Polk took the time to express her gratitude to the Friends of the Chelsea Library for their efforts.

“I just want to give a shoutout to our Friends of the Chelsea Library,” she said. “They’ve worked really hard contacting business to donate our door prizes for our weekly drawings for everybody, and we’ve got a really good selection.

“(There is) still time if a business wanted to donate. We would gladly take it because our teens and adults are the ones that get the random drawings and the younger kids get level prizes or free books. So, we’re still open for more of that.”

Councilmember Casey Morris announced that after the next regularly scheduled meeting, around 6:45 on Tuesday. June 20, the council will host a public hearing.

“Immediately following our regular council meeting, we will be having (a) presentation from (Dix.Hite + Partners), a landscape architecture firm that is helping us put together a vision plan for our park system,” Morris said. “We’ve had surveys about it that residents have submitted their opinions and thoughts (on), and this will be a first draft for us to see some of the thoughts put on paper—what the plan possibly could be. We’ll try to be started as quickly as we can after council is over.”