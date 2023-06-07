Evangel Christian School recognizes the class of 2023 Published 11:09 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

1 of 8

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Friends and family proudly watched on as 134 Evangel Christian School students paraded into the auditorium for the class of 2023 graduation ceremony.

Evangel Christian School held a graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 on May 20 at The Church at Brook Hills.

The class, as a whole, was awarded in excess of $6,281,000 in scholarships from colleges and universities.

“It is a joy to gather today to celebrate the accomplishments of these graduates of the ECS class of 2023 and rejoice in God’s faithfulness to each of them,” ECS Administrator Bill Snuggs said.

Snuggs introduced the ECS class of 2023 salutatorian Asa Henry Lay who came to the stage and led the room in prayer.

“God, I thank you for today and all that’s led us to this morning,” Lay said. “I pray for our futures as we go across the nation to pursue our careers in various fields from engineering to the arts. This time can be equal parts scary and exciting, but I pray you bring peace to a hectic season. I pray that we don’t forget where we came from and give us the strength to continue to run our race.”

ECS valedictorian James Delano came to the stage and delivered an address to his fellow graduates.

“We’ve gone through a lot together in the last four years, and I’m honored to be here,” he said.

During his speech, Delano shared the story of Judith Heumann who was a lifelong civil rights advocate for individuals with disabilities.

“She was an example of Christ’s love, kindness and non-violent advocacy,” he said. “She is an example in this world that I want to follow. Now, I would like to challenge you to something—Join together, pull levers and to be like Christ.”

During the ceremony, the 2023 Lightning Scholarship was presented to Jenna Isabell Macomb, in the amount of $1,500, who has demonstrated dedication to furthering the goals and visions of ECS through service to its mission.

Macomb delivered a speech to her fellow graduates on the topic of kindness.

“I’m honored today to stand before to present the charge to the graduates of the class of 2023,” she said. “Today marks a milestone in our lives, a day of celebration, reflection and anticipation. As you’re standing here on the cusp of the future, I want to take a moment to talk about a virtue that has the power to transform our world—kindness. Kindness is a mindset, a way of being that has the potential to create a ripple effect touching countless lives.

“Let us be the catalyst for change,” she said. “The champions of compassion in a world that desperately needs it. Kindness doesn’t require grand gestures or a stage to perform on. It starts with the small choices we make every day.”

After the seniors received their diplomas and turned their tassels, members of the class of 2023 participated in the tradition of passing the bolt on to the class of 2024.