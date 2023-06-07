Montevallo Farmers’ Market now open Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Farmers’ Market opened on June 5 and will continue each Monday until Aug. 21.

The Montevallo Farmers’ Market is held each Monday from 3-6 p.m. at 660 Main Street behind the Montevallo First Baptist Church.

“We’ve got a really good group of local growers this year,” Montevallo Chamber Executive Director Adele Nelson said. “The market also offers flowers, handmade soaps, salves, candles, lotions, homemade crochet items, lemonade, peanuts, baked goods, honey, jams, jellies and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Parnell Library is also onsite again this year at the Montevallo Farmers’ Market, with their portable book check-out and card sign-up.

Nelson shared that a new vendor is present at this year’s farmer’s market.

“Calfee Cattle is a small family-owned and operated cattle ranch in Chilton County offering beef and pork,” Nelson said. “Their mission is to provide market shoppers with the highest quality farm to fork experience.”

The Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries’ Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is still open for Seniors 60 and older. To learn more about qualifications and to apply visit Agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket.

This year marks the 13th anniversary of the market as an annual community project of the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo First Baptist Church and the city of Montevallo.

“The market averages between 16-20 vendors each week”, according to Nelson, “Our market is certified by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and an associate member of Sweet Grown Alabama.”

2023 market sponsors include:

Alfa/Shawn Payne Montevallo, AL

Health Services, Inc./Montevallo Family Health Center

University of Montevallo

M4A

Elder Justice Center

Alabama Ship

Montevallo First Baptist Church

The Type Shop

City of Montevallo

The market is located on the grassy fenced-in overflow parking lot behind Montevallo First Baptist Church at 660 Main St. Parking is available in the paved lot behind the church.

For more information, visit the Montevallo Farmers’ Market Facebook page or email montevallochamber@gmail.com.