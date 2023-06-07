Montevallo Study Club visits the community Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Study Club provides locals with an opportunity to learn about and visit more of the surrounding community.

The Montevallo Study Club has been around since 1933 and includes a maximum of twenty members. The club meets monthly for nine months out of the year and takes summers off.

Each year, the program committee selects a subject to study and topics are assigned to members each September for the upcoming year. The Montevallo Study Club also has a civic and welfare component—awarding financial assistance to non-profit organizations in the community.

After previously suspending activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montevallo Study Club concluded its 2022-2023 year. In addition to business meetings and a Christmas celebration, the members visited five local attractions.

Personal guides at each location enriched the experience with a conducted tour providing in-depth information regarding the history and function of each site.

The Montevallo Study Club visited the following locations during the year:

The Veteran’s Shrine at the American Village with Tom Walker

The West Wing of Independence Hall at the American Village with Melanie Poole

The Center for the Arts on the University of Montevallo campus with Andrew Fancher

The Shelby County Arts Council in Columbiana with Bruce Andrews

Shoal Creek Park in Montevallo with Lily Appleby

Those interested in more Information or would like to join the club are asked to contact incoming president Margaret Hall at 205-821-5003.