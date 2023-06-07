Montevallo Study Club visits the community
By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer
MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Study Club provides locals with an opportunity to learn about and visit more of the surrounding community.
The Montevallo Study Club has been around since 1933 and includes a maximum of twenty members. The club meets monthly for nine months out of the year and takes summers off.
Each year, the program committee selects a subject to study and topics are assigned to members each September for the upcoming year. The Montevallo Study Club also has a civic and welfare component—awarding financial assistance to non-profit organizations in the community.
After previously suspending activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montevallo Study Club concluded its 2022-2023 year. In addition to business meetings and a Christmas celebration, the members visited five local attractions.
Personal guides at each location enriched the experience with a conducted tour providing in-depth information regarding the history and function of each site.
The Montevallo Study Club visited the following locations during the year:
- The Veteran’s Shrine at the American Village with Tom Walker
- The West Wing of Independence Hall at the American Village with Melanie Poole
- The Center for the Arts on the University of Montevallo campus with Andrew Fancher
- The Shelby County Arts Council in Columbiana with Bruce Andrews
- Shoal Creek Park in Montevallo with Lily Appleby
Those interested in more Information or would like to join the club are asked to contact incoming president Margaret Hall at 205-821-5003.