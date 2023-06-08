11 area players named to softball All-State Teams Published 5:01 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

The Alabama All-State softball teams were announced on Thursday, June 8, and the top teams and players in Shelby County took spots on the squads.

Thompson led the way with four selections, followed by Spain Park with three and Helena with two, and Oak Mountain and Shelby County each had a representative as well.

Thompson’s run to the Final Four at the 7A state softball tournament was rewarded with 7A First Team selections for junior Dailynn Motes, who was selected as a midfielder, and senior Chalea Clemmons, who earned a designated hitter spot.

Sophomore outfielder Olivia Tindell was selected to the 7A Second Team, and junior catcher Laney Williams was named an Honorable Mention. All four Warriors were also recently named to the All-County First Team.

For Spain Park, their two 7A First Team representatives were junior catcher Maggie Daniel and senior Katie Flannery, who was selected as a designated hitter. Shelby County Pitcher of the Year Ella Reed was named to the 7A Second Team.

Oak Mountain’s Emma Hawkins earned a 7A First Team spot in the outfield as a junior after earning an All-County first team selection in 2023.

Helena earned two spots on the 6A teams thanks to their state tournament appearance. Shelby County Hitter of the Year Presley Lively was selected as a First Team outfielder thanks to her excellent offensive numbers, and senior pitcher Victoria Mauterer took a spot on the Second Team.

Shelby County senior Paci Clark wrapped up her outstanding career with the Wildcats with an infield selection to the 5A Second Team to pair with her first team All-County selection.