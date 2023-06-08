Alabaster teen arrested for two robberies, attempted murder Published 8:47 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Dorian Bivins, 18, of Alabaster has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and robbery in the first degree.

On June 5, officers responded to an interstate Shell gas station on a robbery call and attempted to locate the suspect without success. Detectives began investigating this incident and identified the suspect and obtained warrants.

On June 7, while attempting to serve the initial robbery warrant, officers responded to an interstate Chevron gas station on a report of a subject shot.

Officers arrived on scene and determined the suspect involved was the same suspect from the interstate Shell robbery. Officers located the victim who had been shot at and they were uninjured. Officers determined suspect fled the scene prior to the police’s arrival.

Following the incident, law enforcement agencies launched a comprehensive search for the suspect. Through their efforts, the Alabaster Police Department was able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend all the law enforcement agencies involved for their outstanding work in this case,” Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney said. “Their tireless efforts have resulted in the swift apprehension of the suspect and the protection of our community. We would also like to thank the community who worked together with law enforcement to help bring a peaceful resolution to this incident.”

Bivins is currently held at the Shelby County Jail with no bond on first degree robbery charges and $360,000 on attempted murder charges.

The investigation is considered ongoing and additional charges may be filed in the future. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Alabaster Criminal Investigations Division at 205-664-6850 or 205-664-7401.