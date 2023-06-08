Calera police arrest man for armed robbery of FedEx semi-truck Published 10:53 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CALERA – On June 7, the Calera Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Center Point native for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of a FedEx semi-truck loaded with merchandise.

Mario Autwun Scott, 34, of Center Point has been arrested and charged for robbery in the first degree and three counts of theft of property.

The Calera Police Department’s investigation started on April 10 when a FedEx semi-truck loaded with merchandise was taken at gun point as it left the Hibbett Sports Distribution Center near Interstate 65 Exit 234. The stolen truck was later found in Birmingham.

Scott is currently held in the Shelby County Jail on a total bond of $285,000 for two counts of robbery in the first degree, one count of kidnapping in the first degree and five counts of theft of property in the first degree.

This investigation is considering ongoing and additional arrests are likely. Federal charges are also being considered. All suspects are considered innocent until guilt is proven in court.

The Calera Police Department expressed its gratitude on social media for the assistance that multiple organizations provided, including the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

“Taking things that do not belong to you is bad,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said. “Taking things from someone whole pointing a gun at them is worse. Doing these things in Calera is foolish.”