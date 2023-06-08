Spain Park’s Ella Reed earns Pitcher of the Year award Published 5:06 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Consistently one of the strongest position units across Shelby County, that continued to be the case for pitchers across the county during the 2023 season with some of the state’s premier talent in the circle.

With three pitchers totaling more than 100 strikeouts, six with 60-plus strikeouts, seven with 10-plus wins and 10 with an ERA of less than 3.0, several pitchers in Shelby County left their mark on the season.

Three in particular stood out for what they were able to accomplish this season and the numbers they were able to post with Spain Park’s Ella Reed and Thompson’s Chalea Clemmons and Aubree Hooks all putting together impressive stat lines.

Reed, however, led the county in multiple categories and helped the Jaguars get out of a challenging area and into this year’s regional tournament.

With the most innings pitched in the county at 165, she finished the season with the second lowest ERA in Shelby County at 1.78, while she led the county in multiple different categories.

She totaled 225 strikeouts, which finished first by 75 strikeouts ahead of Clemmons, while she finished the year with 20 wins and a 20-9 record to finish with seven more wins than Clemmons and teammate Ella Ussery.

Reed also led the county this season in shutouts with six shutouts, while she averaged 9.7 strikeouts per seven innings and gave up 42 earned runs with 47 total walks allowed.

Clemmons and Hooks both left their mark on the season as well and made the decision on this year’s top pitcher extremely difficult with Clemmons possibly the best overall player in the county this season and Hooks coming along as one of the top arms during the most important stretch of her sophomore season.

Clemmons finished 13-3 this season with a 2.24 ERA and totaled 150 strikeouts, which was second in the county, while Hooks finished a perfect 10-0 in the circle with a 1.31 ERA, which led the county.

All three were impressive this year, while Helena’s Hayden Traywick, Victoria Mauterer and Amelia Townsend were all impressive, in addition to Ussery at Spain Park.

Reed, however, put together a special senior season for the Jaguars that was enough to earn this year’s honor.