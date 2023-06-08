Wreck shuts down I-65 in Pelham Published 1:00 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Interstate 65 North and South is currently shut down between Exits 242 and 246 in Pelham due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

I-65 North is currently closed at Mile Marker 246 due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler. The truck is fully involved. The far-left lane of I-65 South is also closed.

No further information is currently available right now in terms of the number of vehicles involved or injures.

Travelers are asked to use Exit 242 to take U.S. 31 north to Valleydale Road to access I-65 north of the wreck site.