Helena Market Days kicks off season in new location Published 8:53 am Friday, June 9, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

Roughly 600 people attended the first Helena Market Days on June 3, featuring a traditional farmer’s market for the city.

This year’s season, which will last through August, is the first to take place at the Church at Old Town, moving from its previous location at Helena’s Amphitheater Park.

Helena Market Days secretary and social media manager Tiffany Hester said the adjustment to the new location was positive with both vendors and guests finding it easy to adapt to the change.

“The Church at Old Town provides ample parking space and a convenient setting for our market,” Hester said.

Currently, a variety of seasonal produce is available at the market including things such as locally grown strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, green beans and leafy greens.

“Among the produce offerings, strawberries seemed to be a customer favorite at the Market this weekend,” Hester said.

Upcoming things lined up for the Market in the coming weeks include a cooking demonstration on June 10 by Chef Chris Hastings.

Hastings is the owner and executive chef of Hot and Hot Fish Club in Birmingham and was twice a finalist for the James Beard Award “Best Chef in the South” award. In 2012, Hastings won the award.

There will also be a butterfly release on June 10, creating a beautiful and educational experience for the attendees, Hester said.

On June 17, there will be a Belles and Tails Tea Party, which is an event for children, featuring a tea party and a photo opportunity with a pony.

There is limited availability for this portion of the June 17 Market so those interested are asked to sign up in advance for the Belles and Tails Tea Party by visiting: https://form.jotform.com/helenamarketday/BellesandTailsTeaPartyRegistration.

There will also be a Barbecue Cook Off on July 8 where all barbecue enthusiasts are invited to showcase their grilling skills.

For more information about the Barbecue Cook Off, visit: https://form.jotform.com/helenamarketday/BBQCookOff2023.

“We are thrilled with the success of our new location at The Church at Old Town,” Hester said. “The improved accessibility and convenient parking have enhanced the overall market experience for both vendors and guests. We encourage everyone to visit the market and enjoy the abundance of fresh, locally sourced produce. Additionally, we are constantly working to bring engaging and unique events to the market, ensuring that there is always something exciting happening for the community to enjoy.”

The Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information about the market, visit Helena Market Days on Facebook or by emailing helenamarketday@gmail.com. The Church at Old Town is located at 815 Highway 52 East.