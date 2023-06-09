Shelby County Amateur Radio Club to participate in ARRL Field Day Published 1:33 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Shelby County Amateur Radio Club will participate in the annual ARRL Field Day event and encourages all interested to join.

The Shelby County Amateur Radio Club meets on the second and fourth Thursday nights of the month.

“Field Day is ham radio’s open house. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to communities and the nation,” read a Shelby County Amateur Radio Club press release.”

This combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event.

This year the club will hold its event at the Peavine Falls Pavillion in Oak Mountain State Park starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and ending on Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m. This event is open to the public.

Field Day has been an annual event since 1933 and remains the most popular event in ham radio.

Ham radio is a service that enables participants to communicate all around the world or even to outer space with personal equipment.

More information on the Shelby County Amateur Radio Club can be found at W4shl.com.