Tina Neighbors to serve as new MLES principal Published 9:37 am Friday, June 9, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – Shelby County Schools has announced that Tina Neighbors will serve as the next principal of Mt Laurel Elementary School.

Neighbors’s teaching career began in 1998 at Radney Elementary School in Alexander City. In 2004 she was hired to teach 5th grade at Mt Laurel Elementary School.

In 2008, she was selected to serve as the assistant principal at Mt Laurel during which time, Mt Laurel improved its state report card grade from 96 to 99 and was recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School and recently received the Legislative School Performance Award.

Neighbors earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Auburn University at Montgomery and a Master of Science in Education from Troy State University at Montgomery. She earned her administrative certificate from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.